Lawmakers vow to pass Marcos Jr.'s legislative agenda

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., delivers his first State of the Nation Address at the Batasan Complex on July 25, 2022 as Senate President Migz Zubiri (L) and House Speaker Martin Romualdez look on. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - House leaders on Monday maintained the chamber's readiness to approve President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s legislative wish list.

"We are also in full support of his entire legislative agenda, including the key priority measures that he asked Congress to consider for legislation. We will act on these measures with dispatch," Speaker Martin Romualdez, Marcos' cousin, said in a statement.

"We, in the House of Representatives, expect to buckle down to work the soonest time possible in order to make President Marcos’ vision of a better nation a reality," he said.

"His message was crystal-clear: the main focus of his administration will be economic recovery, with agriculture as the major engine for growth and employment.The prospect of economic recovery looks bright with his plan to impose tax administration reforms and observe sound fiscal management."

Marcos was spot on in identifying the major cause of low production in agriculture and high prices of agricultural goods, which is the high cost of inputs, said Romualdez. The House of Representatives is committed to help bring down the cost of farm inputs, including fertilizers, pesticides, and seeds, he added.

Deputy Speaker Isidro Ungab said Congress is ready and willing to help achieve the President's legislative wishlist.

"Based on his SONA – we saw his aim to provide swift delivery of social services and aid, his goal to bring an efficient and quality education program, the plan to reinstitute the mandatory ROTC; to improve healthcare services; expand the infrastructure program of government; and increase energy production, among others.These are impressive, concrete plans, and we must all work together for these to be achieved," Ungab said.

Former Senator and incumbent t Batangas Rep. Ralph Recto called Marcos' SONA brave, data-driven.

"Others before him had used words to conjure the future. He painted it using numbers. And that makes his SONA brave, not boring, because when you set specific targets – on growth, jobs, debt, inflation – then you set up the goals by which your administration will be measured. May resibo ang mga pangako. Hindi motherhood statements, but calculable key result areas," Recto said in a statement.

Recto said the president was correct in predicating all his programs with a plan on how to revitalize the economy because only a strong one would yield the resources and revenues that would finance the rebuilding of a nation ravaged by COVID-19.

"His speech was structured in such a way that before he dazzled us with programs, he gave us a fiscal reality check," the lawmaker said.

Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda said Marcos was a “technocrat-in-chief” as he thanked the chief executive for proposing bills he had previously espoused.

“I am beyond thankful for the recognition of my work of several congresses. The measures PBBM mentioned, particularly on the fiscal side, are measures I have principally authored and sponsored congress after congress,” Salceda said.

Marcos called on Congress to pass measures such as the Center for Disease Control and the Virology Institute charter, which Salceda “personally authored.”

“The mention and the opportunity to champion these bills will be a capping achievement in my third term as Congressman for the 2nd district of Albay,” said Salceda.

He said he is principal author of at least 13 of the 19 measures mentioned by Marcos as his administration's priorities.

Quezon City 2nd District Rep. Ralph Tulfo for his part held the belief that the president's priorities will improve the lives of the urban poor.

"More generic medicines, more Kadiwa Centers, more mass transit facilities, and land for the landless will matter a lot to my urban poor constituents in the Second District of Quezon City. Land to the landless will decongest urban poor neighborhoods. The resumption of full face-to-face classes will also liberate the urban poor from home schooling and expensive online classes," he said.

"We laud the resolve of the second Marcos administration to simplify the ayuda mechanisms and clean up the list of 4Ps household beneficiaries. These moves will directly improve the daily lives of the urban poor. Improved nutrition through the DepEd supplemental feeding will improve the health of school children, especially in communities of informal settlers and lead to better learning in school and at home," he added.

Senior Citizens Rep. Rodolfo Ordanes said the proposals are all positives for his sector.

"Masayang-masaya ako sa mga sinabi ng Pangulong Marcos hinggil sa mga veterans, sa COVID booster rollout, paglilinis ng listahan ng 4Ps, at mas madaling sistema ng ayuda, and pagkakaroon ng mga bagong ospital. More generics medicines will mean more affordable drugs especially for seniors," he said.

"Kaagad giginhawa ang buhay ng mga pamilyang Pilipino lalo na ang mga seniors sapagkat magkakaroon na ng sariling lupa ang mga landless veterans na karamihan ay seniors. Mas swabeng rollout ng COVID boosters, makakatulong iyan sa kalusugan ng mga seniors at maiiwasan na nilang maospital o magkaroon ng severe or critical na symptoms," health added.

The proposed legislative measures - from rightsizing the government to revitalizing the agriculture sector, to the establishment of a virology institute, and to the amendment of the EPIRA law - will get the support of legislators as these are also the same policies they want to push for the benefit of the people, said Iloilo City Rep. Julienne Baronda.

Bagong Henerasyon Party List Rep. Bernadette Herrera backed the proposed improvement of freshwater supply especially in urban areas and the development of energy sources, including natural gas, Malampaya fields, and amendments to EPIRA and the BOT Law.

Quezon Province Rep. Reynan Arrogancia said the speech resonated with him.

"I am glad President Marcos has given 'full speed ahead' priority to public transport services with emphasis railways and mass transit systems plus the national network of farm-to-market roads, especially because this matches the needs of my district and other parts of the country," Arrogancia said.

"The 'Filipino brand' of tourism enhanced by contributions of the creatives sector and infrastructure is a potent strategy to expand the tourism sector," added the lawmaker.

