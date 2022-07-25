MANILA -- Members of environmental group Alyansa Tigil Mina serenaded Environment Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga on Monday.

“Haranang Bayan” was performed as a serenade for Environment Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga on July 25, 2022. Diverting from every SONA's usual protest, Alyansa Tigil Mina expressed their openness to working with DENR through a serenade.

Instead of the usual protest on the day of the State of the Nation Address (SONA), the group opted to perform serenades in front of the headquarters of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Quezon City.

They said it is an expression of their openness to work with the DENR.

“Handa kaming sumabay sa DENR Secretary, basta maging consistent sa paninindigan niya sa siyensya at agham para sa polisiya at pagdedesiyon,” said the group's national coordinator Jaybee Garganera.

(We are ready to work with the DENR Secretary as long as she reamins consistent in letting science guide her policies and decisions.)

Baskets of fruits, dried fish, root crops, and flowers were presented as gifts to the secretary.

These symbolize natural resources that could be damaged by mining, Garganera said.

Baskets of fruits,dried fish,& flowers were presented as gifts symbolizing natural resources that could be destroyed by mining,according to Jaybee Garganera of Alyansa Tigil Mina.The group’s First 100 Days Agenda on Mining & position papers were similarly received by DENR staff.

The group also submitted position papers on mining that could help Loyzaga’s policy and decision-making in the agency.

It includes an 11-point mining agenda recommendations for the first 100 days of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Among the recommendations were the revocation of Executive Order 130 on mining and the convening a multi-stakeholder dialogue on mining issues.

Garganera admitted they do not expect the president to address mining issues in his first SONA.

“Mababa ang inaasahan namin sa bagong pangulo. Malamang magfo-focus siya sa trabaho, sa pagkain, at saka sa mataas na presyo ng bilihin. Hindi kami umaasa na babanggitin niya ang human rights o ang environmental justice. Siguro may konti sa climate change."

(We don't expect him to mention mining. Maybe he will focus on jobs, food security, and inflation. We don't expect him to talk about human rights or environment justice. Maybe he'll touch on climate change.)

"Kung naiparating ni Secretary Yulo ang kaniyang input at seseryosohin nung communications team ni Marcos Jr, malamang merong mababanggit about resilience… Pero kung may mababanggit about land use and mining, magandang simula ‘yon pero hindi kami umaasa,” Garganera said.

(If Secretary Yulo relayed her inputs and Marcos' communications team took them seriously, he may mention resilience... But if something about land use and mining would be said, that's a good start. But we're not expecting that.)

In a pre-election interview with host Boy Abunda, Marcos had said that he is open to allow "sustainable" mining to operate in the country, while he expressed wariness toward open-pit mining operations.