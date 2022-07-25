Comelec: 2.9 million new voters for barangay, SK polls

Teenagers fill out a form on Monday in Arroceros, Manila, as the Commission on Election resumes voter registration for the scheduled Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) in December. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday reported more than 2.9 million registered voters in time for the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

Final data from the poll body showed that as of July 23, there were 2,936,979 newly registered voters in the country.

Most of the new voters were "Millennials" or "Zoomers".

Comelec said more than 1.8 million new voters were aged 15 to 17 years old, while 963,418 newly registered voters were aged 18 to 30.

The poll body also recorded 158,654 aged 31 above on the last day of registration.

The Comelec said it is processing about 3.9 million applications, including those who applied for reactivation and transfer of voting places.

The new registrants are expected to be included in the 65.75 million Filipinos already registered to vote in the upcoming elections this December.

Comelec held the registration for new voters from July 4 to 23.

