Protesters from various groups challenged President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to prove that he is not like his father, as he is set to deliver his first State of the Nation Address, on July 25, 2022. Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Protesters from various groups on Monday challenged President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to prove that he is not like his father, as he is set to deliver his first State of the Nation Address.

"Ito ay mga hamon namin na patunayan niya na siya ay hindi si (Rodrigo) Duterte, patunayan niya na hindi siya another Marcos Sr., at may kakaibang katangian siya na ipatupad at galangin ang kahilingan ng manggagawang Pilipino at ng mamamayang Pilipino," Labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno chairperson Elmer Labog said.

(Our challenge to (Bongbong Marcos) is to prove that he is not like (Rodrigo) Duterte, prove that he is not another Marcos Sr., and that he has different attributes to heed and respect the call of the workers and the Filipino people.)

The president's father, the late Ferdinand Marcos Sr., imposed Martial Law from 1972 until 1981, during which human rights violations were reported as well as corruption. He led the country from 1965 until 1986.

Labog told reporters that Marcos Jr. should immediately lay down his programs to address the economic crisis faced by the Filipino people.

He also urged the president to end "contractualization" and raise the salaries of Filipinos as prices of goods and commodities continue to rise.

Filipino Nurses United Maristela Abenojar said that Marcos Jr. should appoint a new health chief to focus on addressing the COVID-19 crisis.

Abenojar said that designating an officer-in-charge is not enough to address the concerns in the health sector. Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire currently leads the Department of Health.

Around 4,000 activists took part in the protest action for Marcos’ first SONA, according to the Quezon City Police.

Protesters from various groups on July 25, 2022 challenged President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to prove that he is not like his father, as he is set to deliver his first State of the Nation Address. Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News Protesters from various groups on July 25, 2022 challenged President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to prove that he is not like his father, as he is set to deliver his first State of the Nation Address. Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News Protesters from various groups on July 25, 2022 challenged President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to prove that he is not like his father, as he is set to deliver his first State of the Nation Address. Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News Protesters from various groups on July 25, 2022 challenged President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to prove that he is not like his father, as he is set to deliver his first State of the Nation Address. Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News Protesters from various groups on July 25, 2022 challenged President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to prove that he is not like his father, as he is set to deliver his first State of the Nation Address. Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News Protesters from various groups on July 25, 2022 challenged President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to prove that he is not like his father, as he is set to deliver his first State of the Nation Address. Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News Protesters from various groups on July 25, 2022 challenged President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to prove that he is not like his father, as he is set to deliver his first State of the Nation Address. Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News Protesters from various groups on July 25, 2022 challenged President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to prove that he is not like his father, as he is set to deliver his first State of the Nation Address. Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News Protesters from various groups on July 25, 2022 challenged President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to prove that he is not like his father, as he is set to deliver his first State of the Nation Address. Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News Protesters from various groups on July 25, 2022 challenged President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to prove that he is not like his father, as he is set to deliver his first State of the Nation Address. Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan secretary-general Renato Reyes Jr. said the police has “double standards” as they were not allowed to go near Batasang Pambansa, where the SONA will be held later Monday.

Quezon City Police District chief Police Brig. Gen. Remus Medina refuted the claim, saying that they have treated both pro- and anti-Marcos protesters equally.

He said they separated the protesters and given equal manpower to avoid commotion.

On ANC's Dateline Philippines, Medina said anti-Marcos demonstrators have a permit valid until 12 noon, and were allowed by the local government to stay at Tandang Sora area.

"They're peacefully having their program starting 8 o'clock up to noon. But right now, they have slowly dispersed. And we can now focus on the pro-BBM, situated here at HoR," he said.

"Hopefully, they (pro-Marcos demonstrators) will start their program (at) 2 o'clock until 6 (p.m.). And hopefully, they can conduct their program peacefully. We will also be watching them," he added.

Medina said around 10,000 are estimated to take part in the pro-Marcos rally, according to organizers.

Marcos is expected to announce his economic programs and his appointees for agencies that remain without heads when he delivers his SONA.

RELATED VIDEO