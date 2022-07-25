1,900 pass July 2022 master plumber licensure exams

MANILA - The Professional Regulation Commission announced Monday that 1,900 out of 3,705 passed the Master Plumber Licensure Examination given this month.

Michaelle Angela Pancho Arnedo of the University of San Carlos topped the exams with a rating of 87.20.

Eric Joseph Creencia Tenorio of the University of the Philippines Los Baños received the second highest rating of 86 percent, while Jhudiel Salivio Umandal of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines Sta. Mesa placed third with 85.90 percent.

UP Diliman the top performing school with a 100 percent passing rate.

You can check the roll of successful examinees here:

