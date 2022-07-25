MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Monday that 12,698 out of 41,913 examinees passed the Criminologist Licensure Examination given in June 2022.

Lyen Carel Togonon Garcia of the University of Mindanao in Davao City topped the exams with a rating of 90.70 percent.

Arianne Patagnan Supat of Naval State University placed second with a rating of 90.30 percent, while Carl John Pujeda Dela Torre of the University of the Cordilleras came in third with 89.60 percent.

Here is the complete list of successful examinees.

