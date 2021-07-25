Rainy day in Metro Manila as Duterte delivers final SONA: PAGASA

President Rodrigo Duterte gives his 5th State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives on July 27, 2020. Screengrab from RTVM

MANILA - It will be rainy in Metro Manila when President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his final State of the Nation Address on Monday at the Batasan Pambansa complex in Quezon City, the state weather bureau said Sunday, as the southwest monsoon prevails.

The habagat will continue to be the dominant weather system in the next five days, said Vicente Palcon Jr, officer-in-charge of PAGASA's weather division.

No tropical cyclone is expected, but the western section of Luzon including Metro Manila will experience cloudy skies with scattered light to moderate, with at times, heavy rains and isolated thunderstorms, Palcon said.

Moderate to strong southwesterly winds will prevail and Manila Bay's waters will be moderate to rough, he added.

PAGASA will continue to monitor and inform the public of any significant weather changes that may occur, according to Palcon.

Officials who will attend the President's SONA in-person are required to present negative confirmatory or antigen tests, vaccination card, and a health declaration form from the Presidential Security Group (PSG).

Duterte's last SONA is expected to last less than an hour, a Communications official earlier said.

State-run PTV and Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM) were granted exclusive coverage of the event as COVID-19 health protocols compelled limitations on the number of people allowed inside the Batasang Pambansa.