PAGASA assures public no 'super typhoon Maria' hitting PH soon

MANILA - State weather bureau PAGASA on Sunday warned against reports circulating online that a super typhoon will soon hit the country.

In a statement, PAGASA said there is no truth to posts circulating online that a tropical cyclone "Maria" will be hitting the country as a "super typhoon".

"Based from all available data, apart from Typhoon “IN-FA” and Tropical Storm “NEPARTAK” outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) there are no other tropical cyclones that are expected to enter the PAR and affect the Philippine landmass within the next 3-5 days," PAGASA said.

In its 24-hour weather forecast, PAGASA said Metro Manila, Ilocos region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, and Occidental Mindoro will continue to experience monsoon rains due to the southwest monsoon.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, also due to the southwest monsoon, will likewise prevail over Cagayan Valley, Antique, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, of Central Luzon, of Calabarzon, and of Mimaropa, the agency said.