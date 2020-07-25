WATCH: Speeding bus sideswipes concrete barrier hitting another car

A speeding passenger bus was caught recently on video sideswiping a concrete barrier that hit a passing car along EDSA.

The Facebook video posted by victim Camz Wong showed that the bus was owned by Roval Transport.

The incident was captured by Wong's dashboard camera.

"After po nu'n na-shock ako at medyo nanghina ako dahil sa nangyari," Wong said. " 'Yung bus di po huminto kahit bumubusina ako."

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade called for an investigation into the incident, which led to the identification of bus driver Filigrin Lomosco.

The Land Transportation Office-National Capital Region has already issued a show-cause order to the driver and the operator.

The driver has been preventively suspended for 90 days.