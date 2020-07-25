Sulu Congressman Samier Tan tests positive for COVID-19

Sulu 1st District Rep. Samier Tan has tested positive for COVID-19, House Secretary-General Jose Luis Montales confirmed on Saturday.

According to Montales, Tan is among three latest confirmed cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections at the House of Representatives to 22.

Montales said Tan last visited the Batasan Pambansa grounds on May 18.

"He is asymptomatic and under home quarantine in Sulu," he said.

The 2 other confirmed cases included a committee publication staff writer and a consultant of a House member.

"The consultant went to the House of Representatives on July 14 and 15. On both occasions, she worked alone in their office. She also went to a bank in the House of Representatives Complex on July 15," Montales said.

"She got tested after developing fever. She is now asymptomatic and under home isolation."

The staff writer, meanwhile, last reported to work on July 8. She developed fever with colds although she interacted with no one from the office.

"She is on home quarantine," Montales said.