'In the line of duty': 4 more of Robredo's staff test positive for coronavirus

Vice President Leni Robredo leads the opening of The Oasis Project, a temporary shelter site built through the Office of the Vice President and its Angat Buhay partners at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City, June 15, 2020. Jay Ganzon, OVP

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo said Friday night 4 more of her staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the number of infected workers in her office to 8.

"I have gotten in touch with them to assure them that the office will do its utmost to take care of them and their families," she wrote on Facebook.

"They seem to be in good spirits and wala naman sa kanilang nagpapakita ng severe symptoms," she added.

The Vice President said her 8 staff members caught the virus "in the line of duty and in the name of public service."

Since the government imposed quarantine restrictions in mid-March to arrest the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Office of the Vice President (OVP) has been helping frontliners and communities affected by the crisis.

The first 4 OVP staffers who fell ill with the virus were confirmed Sunday.

Robredo said her staff would continue to work from home while contact tracing would be expanded.

"We are confident that with our protocols being fully implemented, all those infected will soon be identified and consequently treated, and the spread of the virus will be stemmed," she said.

Robredo also assured the public that the OVP-led response efforts against the virus will continue.

"Sa lahat ng mga kasama natin, mga partners, pati na rin ang mga umaasa sa ating COVID response efforts: Tuloy ang vital operations natin. This, while we continue to enforce the strictest standards for safety," she said.

"Kausap na namin ang mga medical experts to determine the best timeframe for the resumption of operations in our physical office," she added.

To date, the Philippines has recorded 76,444 coronavirus infection, of whom 50,063 are considered active cases.

The tally includes 1,879 people who succumbed to COVID-19 while 24,502 have recovered from the disease.