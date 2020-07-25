Ex-gov't adviser recommends NCR shift back to stricter quarantine amid rising COVID-19 cases

MANILA – A former adviser to the government’s COVID-19 response task force on Saturday recommended placing National Capital Region back under modified enhanced community quarantine, a stricter lockdown status, to stop the spread of the virus.

This as cases of the coronavirus disease have consistently seen a four-digit rise since quarantine restrictions were loosened to revive an economy crippled by an over 2-month lockdown that shuttered businesses.

“Ang best sana MECQ (modified enhanced community quarantine). 'Yun ang aking tingin. Ang dami nang cases, kailangang ma-arrest natin 'yung viral transmission para sa ganun hindi tayo magkarooon ng widespread epidemic at kumalat pa sa other areas,” said public health expert Dr. Tony Leachon.

(An MECQ would be the best. That’s how I see it. The cases are increasing, we have to arrest the viral transmission so that it would not result in a widespread epidemic and spread to other areas.)

Metro Manila, epicenter of the outbreak, is currently under general community quarantine. The Philippines has recorded over 76,000 COVID-19 cases, with the addition of 2,103 cases on Friday, over half of which- 1,272- are from the capital region.

In an interview with ABS-CBN Teleradyo, Leachon said it would be a difficult decision to put the entire Metro Manila under a much stricter lockdown. It would also mean that the government would need to provide more cash aid to poor families in affected areas.

An ideal model, Leachon said, would be a strict lockdown, as is currently being done in Cebu, a COVID-19 hotspot.

“Gagayahin ko 'yung model ng Cebu during that time na pumunta si Sec. [Roy] Cimatu at ang national IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) doon, pagbigyan lang ng dalawang linggo na ma-lockdown o localized para bumaba lang 'yung transmission,” he said, referring to the time infection figures in Cebu province rose in June.

(I will follow the model of Cebu during that time that Sec. Cimatu and the national IATF went there. Allow a 2-week lockdown or localized to decrease transmission.)

He said the virus is now spreading to NCR’s contiguous areas like Calabarzon and Central Luzon.

The country's active cases on Friday reached 50,063 out of the total 76,444. Leachon said this raises the threat of the disease.

“'Pag dami ng active cases magdadala ng sakit 'yan,” Leachon said.

(The surge in active cases would bring disease.)

He said that the University of the Philippines' OCTA research group predicted that the number of coronavirus infections in the country could reach 85,000 and deaths 2,000 by the end of the month.

“Number 1 po tayo in Southeast Asia. Number 1 for the wrong reason: active and new cases, pinakamababa sa recovery rate sa buong Asia, mataas ang ating ICU occupancy rate, mga 70 percent sa NCR at hospitalization rate,” he said.

(We are number 1 in Southeast Asia. Number 1 for the wrong reason: active and new cases, lowest recovery rate in Asia, high ICU and hospital occupancy rate.)

He said the country had missed opportunities to ramp up testing, isoltion and contact tracing capacity during the early months of the virus outbreak.

Leachon was let go from the national pandemic task force in June for supposed "preemptive releases" of information ahead of official announcements by the task force, COVID-19 policy chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez earlier said.