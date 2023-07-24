Paratroopers of the Hungarian Army’s 24th Gergely Bornemissza Scout Regiment prepare for a take-off aboard a Mi-17 helicopter during their drill at the airport of Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary, May 11, 2022. Zsolt Czegledi, EPA

MANILA — The Philippine government is studying how it could get back a P2 billion downpayment on its scrapped order for Russian military helicopters, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said on Monday.

“Pinag-aaralan natin, kasama ng Office of the Solicitor General at ibang abugado gobyerno ano ang pinakamabisa at mabuting paraan upang makuha natin ang balor ng ating pera,” Teodoro said in a televised interview.

“Hinihintay natin ang way forward, inaasahan natin within the year makakakuha tayo ng resolusyon kung ano ang way forward dito,” he added.

(Together with the Office of the Solicitor General and other government lawyers, we are studying the best and most effective way to get back our money. We expect to find a resolution on which is the best way forward within the year.)

The Philippines had agreed to pay P12.7 billion for the 16 Russian Mi-17 helicopters, as it sought to modernize its military hardware.

But the United States and its allies imposed wide-ranging sanctions on Moscow in the wake of its assault on Ukraine in 2022. The sanctions are aimed at cutting off Russia from the global financial system and choking off funds available to Moscow to finance the war.

Philippine ambassador to Washington Jose Romualdez had said the termination of contract for Russia choppers was triggered by "the Ukrainian war". He said Manila was also wary of falling foul of a US law passed in 2017 that sanctions anyone doing business with Russia's intelligence or defense sectors.

“Ako po ay nanghihinayang, oportunidad na sana ito, ngunit wala sa kontrol ng Pilipinas dahil nagkaroon ng sanctions sa US dollar-based transactions sa Russia,” Teodoro said of the deal.

(I regret this opportunity, but the Philippines has no control over this because of the sanctions on US dollar-based transactions with Russia.)

In the meantime, Teodoro said the Philippines was working to reorganize the Department of National Defense, which needed to be more responsive to "evolving threats."

The agency is crafting a draft reorganization bill that seeks to increase its personnel and equipment, he said as the 19th Congress opened its second regular session.

“Kailangan natin ng mas maraming tao at mas maraming kagamitan upang ma-manage ang limang ahensya sa ilalim namin nang tama. Dahil sa ngayon napakababa ng ratio ng mga empleyado namin at mga coworkers namin ng departamento kung ihahambing namin sa laki ng halaga ng responsibilidad namin, ng equipment, at sa dami ng stakeholders,” Teodoro said.

“Sana ito ay matapos namin matapos nitong opening ng session at maka-file kami ng draft bill at makahanap kami ng sponsor, sa agarang panahon.”

(We need more people and equipment to manage the five agencies under us. The number of our employees is low compared to our responsibility, the value of the equipment we manage, and stakeholders. We hope to finish this after the opening session, file the draft bill, and find a sponsor soon.