PH, Australia conclude weeklong naval exercises

The weeklong Lumbas Exercise of the Philippine Navy and the Royal Australian Navy concluded on Sunday. PIO Northern Luzon Command.

MANILA - The Philippine Navy and the Royal Australian Navy concluded their weeklong Lumbas Exercise on Sunday, after conducting various sea and naval exercises in Zambales.

This year marks the 23rd iteration of the naval exercises between the Philippines and Australia.

"The series of sea phase events provided the participants with vital activities to enhance their seamanship skills, professional standards, safety, and communication practices," Lt. Gen. Fernyl Buca, commander of the Northern Luzon Command, said in a statement.

The two navies conducted several sea and naval exercises, including anti-submarine warfare training, replenishment-at-sea approaches, maritime interdiction operations exercises, and surface warfare exercises, among others.

The naval exercises started last July 17.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Deputy Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Charlton Sean Gaerlan said the successful conduct of the naval exercises is a testament of the defense and security cooperation between the two countries.

"As we confront evolving global security challenges, the Armed Forces are even more determined to solidify capabilities and ties with our allies, enhancing our collective defense and contributing to worldwide security and stability," he said during the closing ceremony.

