President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his second State of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City on July 28, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday vowed to go after illegal drug syndicates as the government's campaign against drugs takes on a "new face."

"We will relentlessly continue our fight against drug syndicates, shutting down their illegal activities. We will shut down their activities and dismantle their network of operations," Marcos said during his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Batasang Pambansa.

Marcos also said the campaign against illegal drugs will now focus on rehabilitation and education.

"The campaign against illegal drugs continues, but it has taken on a new face. It is now geared towards community-based treatment, rehabilitation, education and reintegration, to curb drug dependence amongst our affected citizenry," he added.

According to Marcos, the government has established over a hundred additional Balay Silangan reformation centers under the "Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan" or BIDA program.

He likewise said his administration will not tolerate the involvement of cops and other law enforcement officials in the illegal drug trade.

"Unscrupulous law enforcers and others involved in the highly nefarious drug trade have been exposed. I will be accepting their resignations," Marcos said.

"In their stead, we will install individuals with unquestionable integrity, who will be effective and trustworthy in handling the task of eliminating this dreaded and corrosive social curse. We cannot tolerate corruption and incompetence in government," he added.

Earlier this year, the Senate launched a probe on the alleged practice of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to give a portion of seized illegal drugs as reward for tipsters.