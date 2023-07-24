A university student takes advantage of the Free HIV Testing Program being conducted by the local government of Quezon City on September 13, 2019. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday urged a whole-of-society approach in combating tuberculosis or TB and HIV/AIDS in the country.

"The whole of society must exert efforts to suppress the alarming rise of tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS," Marcos said in his 2023 State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Batasang Pambansa.

"To stem the tide, the strategic plan is to ensure early diagnosis and treatment, and ample testing sites and medications," he added.

TB and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection are treatable with medication.

TB is caused by bacteria that most often affect the lungs and is spread from person to person through the air, while HIV — which can lead to AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) when left untreated — can be acquired through unprotected sex, mother-and-child transmission, or sharing of needles.

In 2022, the Department of Health recorded around 470,000 cases of tuberculosis. According to a report, the Philippines is 1 of the 8 countries that account for two-thirds of the estimated global TB cases. The nation is also one of the countries that contribute to most of the estimated increase in TB deaths.

In May 2023, the Philippines logged 1,256 new cases of HIV, including youth and children. A total of 116,504 cases have been recorded since January 1984.

Health advocates say the rising number of HIV cases in the Philippines is a cause for alarm.

Based on the 2022 Global AIDS Monitoring Report, the Philippines has shown a 327 percent increase in new HIV infections and a 401 percent increase in AIDS-related deaths from 2010-2021 across all age groups.