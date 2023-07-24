Marcos touts fresh employment agreements with other countries

People inquiries about overseas job opportunities at the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) at the Blas Ople Building in EDSA Quezon City on September 2, 2022. Jonathan L. Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Monday lauded the contribution of overseas Filipino workers (OFW) to the Philippine economy but acknowledged that working overseas has now become a "necessity" amid the lack of local employment opportunities.

During his second State of the Nation Address (SONA), Marcos said it is the government's hope that "one day, foreign employment will be driven by choice, not by necessity."

"It remains a noble calling that our OFWs have answered, requiring great sacrifice for their families and their communities," Marcos said.

According to Marcos, the Philippines has recently signed agreements with Singapore, Austria, and the province of Alberta in Canada to potentially employ Filipino workers.

"Our priority is to ensure that the principles of ethical recruitment, fair employment, and the safe and orderly migration of our people, are embodied in our agreements with other countries," Marcos said.

He added that several countries have signified interest "to explore bilateral labor cooperation with the Philippines," particularly in the industries of healthcare, tourism, hospitality, engineering, construction, and information technology.

Marcos also noted that OFWs continue to send in "historically high remittances, solidifying their role in our transformative economic growth."

The President said that in 2022, OFWs contributed $32.5 billion or roughly P1.8 trillion to the Philippine economy.

