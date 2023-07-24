Marcos: PH will defend sovereign rights while pursuing dialogue

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. witnesses a live demonstration during the Philippine Navy's (PN) first-ever anti-air warfare capabilities exercise off the coast of San Antonio, Zambales on May 19, 2023. Joey Razon, PNA/File

MANILA - The Philippines will defend its territory while preferring diplomatic means to resolve issues with other countries, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said during his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

"We will protect our sovereign rights and preserve our territorial integrity, in defense of a rules-based international order," he said, without naming any foreign nation.

"With our national interest paramount, we will always pursue constant dialogue and diplomatic approaches to the resolution of any issue that may arise."

The Philippines' "police and Armed Forces are being strengthened and modernized to be more effective in maintaining peace and order and in defending our sovereignty", the President also said in his annual speech.

His statements came amid territorial disputes between the Philippines and China, with Beijing claiming sovereignty over almost the entire area despite an international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis, favoring Manila.

During his first SONA in July 2022, Marcos vowed he would push for an independent foreign policy during his term through 2028.

He has denied that his administration is closing its doors to China amid efforts by the Philippines to strengthen its political and military ties with the United States.

