President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his 2nd State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives on July 24, 2023. RTVM Screengrab

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday reiterated that programs are in place to ensure that nobody gets left behind as the country's economy continues to improve.

"Habang pinapabuti natin ang lagay ng ekonomiya, pinapalakas rin natin ang kakayahan ng Filipino. Ito ay sa pamamagitan ng malalakas na armas ng edukasyon, magandang kalusugan at trabaho," Marcos said during his second State of the Nation Address (SONA).

"Malaking bahagi ng pondo ng pamahalaan ay inilaan para sa mga ito. Sa ating pagtahak sa kaunlaran, walang mamamayang Filipino ang maiiwanan," he added.

Marcos touted the various government programs to help poor Filipinos, including the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program of the Department of Labor and Employment, the Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) for Social Equity of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, the social pension for indigent senior citizens program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and the cash for work program for people with disability (PWDs).

He also highlighted the integrated livelihood program for micro, medium and small scale enterprises.

"Para sa atin, ang bawat buhay ay mahalaga. Ano man ang edad, kasarian, pangkat, relihiyon, o pisikal na kundisyon, sila ay kukupkupin at tutulungan," Marcos also said.

PENSION FOR MILITARY, UNIFORMED PERSONNEL

Marcos likewise said the government is working to ensure that the military and uniformed personnel would not be affected by the reforms in its pension system.

"We are inclusive in our pursuit of social protection. The pension of the military and the uniformed personnel is as important, as urgent, and as humanitarian as that of all other civilian Filipino employees," he said.

"Efforts are underway to make it fully functional and financially sustainable. We are once again working closely with Congress to ease the transition from the old system to the new one, so as to be able to guarantee that no effects are felt by those in the uniformed services," Marcos added.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno earlier called for reforms on the military and uniformed personnel's pension, which he said was unsustainable and could lead to fiscal collapse.

The government is estimated to spend P848.39 billion annually for the next 20 years to finance the current pension system, he said.

He added that the accumulating pension liabilities would likely increase public debt by as much as 25 percent by 2030.

