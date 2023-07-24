Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Monday his administration is working on making learners "more resilient" as the shortage of classrooms and facilities in the country is "being addressed."

"Our public schools and facilities are being increased and fortified... Aside from new constructions, schools and facilities are being retrofitted to become ready for the future—ready for hybrid and high-tech learning, and also climate-ready and disaster proof," Marcos said in his second State of the Nation Address (SONA).

He added that the government has "renewed hope in giving the best" to students, since learning recovery will be at the forefront of his administration's education agenda.

Marcos also credited the Department of Education's (DepEd) "MATATAG Agenda" as one of the government's programs, focusing on the "relevance of the curriculum, rapid and responsive delivery, and the welfare of both learners and teachers."

"Taking to heart the lessons of the pandemic, alternative delivery modes and blended learning methodologies have been adopted to ensure unhampered learning. Additional social safety nets, such as school-based feeding programs, are also being implemented," he said.

The president also mentioned the Kinder to 10 (K to 10) as part of its education agenda, saying that the curriculum is being recalibrated "to ensure that it is always relevant, responsive, and at par with international standards."

"Literacy and numeracy skills need to be strengthened. The virtue of good citizenship and sense of community are also now integrated into our curriculum," he said.

The DepEd recently announced that it aims to roll out the new curriculum for K to 10 in school year 2024-2025.

Meanwhile, Marcos Jr. also touted the success of the technical-vocational education and training (TVET), saying it "continues to prove itself to be an empowering educational intervention."

"There are many examples of how its graduates have gone on to secure competitive technical jobs. Since last year, more than a million Filipinos graduated from the TVET, one-third of whom were TESDA (Technical Education and Skills Development Authority) scholars," he said.