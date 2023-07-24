Marcos admits gov't 'must do more' to help unemployed, underemployed Pinoys

Job-seekers queue at a job fair in Quezon City on November 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Monday admitted that the government must "do more" to make sure that unemployed and underemployed Filipinos are not left behind.

During his second State of the Nation Address (SONA), Marcos said that the Philippines has already bounced back from the "severe unemployment" during the peak of the pandemic.

"As of May this year, our employment rose to 95.7 percent, a clear proof of the improvement from the severe unemployment we experienced during the height of the pandemic. Employment then was at a low of 82.4 percent," Marcos said.

However, the President acknowledged that the government must still address the remaining Filipinos who have no work or unsatisfied with their current employment.

"But even with our current high level of employment, we must do more. We will generate additional jobs for the remaining 4.3 percent of our workforce, as well as the 11.7 percent underemployed Filipinos seeking better employment opportunities," he said.

Marcos said the government remains "aggressive in our investment promotion and facilitation" in order to generate more jobs for Filipinos.

RELATED VIDEO