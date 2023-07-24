Senator Imee Marcos arrives at the Senate in Pasay City on July 24, 2023 for the opening of the 2nd Regular Session of the 19th Congress ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's second State of the Nation Address. Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Senator Imee Marcos wants to hear President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. discuss how the government is addressing the high prices of food in his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

“Ang pinakamalaking problema natin talaga ay cost of living at masyadong mabigat ang mga presyo lalo na ng pagkain lalo na sa mahihirap,” said the senator, President Marcos Jr.’s elder sister.

In an interview at the Senate, Imee described the cost of living as the “biggest issue” today.

She added that their mother, former First Lady Imelda Marcos, would not be able to attend the second SONA due to the threat of COVID-19.

“Masyadong marami raw tao… last 2 minutes magde-decide ‘yun,” she said.

Her son, model Borgy Manotoc, said his family is very proud of his uncle and is looking forward for the next things to come.

Senator Marcos has been vocal about her stand on some policies of the President.

The lawmaker earlier criticized the United States’ proposal for the Philippines to temporarily host Afghans amid security issues. She called out the administration for its alleged "lack of transparency" in handling the US request even as the Palace said this was still under review.

Earlier this month, she also questioned the presence of "yet more" military planes of the United States Air Force in Manila and Palawan, a week after a similar aircraft was sighted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

"Too little is known about ongoing US military activity in our territory while we constantly call out the presence of Chinese vessels in the South China Sea," Imee said.

She had also questioned the decision to assign 4 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites in Luzon, which would be jointly used by Filipino and American troops.

— with a report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News

