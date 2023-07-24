Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Around 8,000 barangays across the Philippines may be affected by typhoon Egay and the southwest monsoon or habagat that it enhances, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said Monday.

OCD spokesperson Edgar Posadas said in a public briefing that 6,748 villages would experience the effects of the 2 weather systems across 10 regions, including Ilocos, the Cordilleras, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Calabarzon, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas.

Some 1,421 barangays in Metro Manila will also be affected, Posadas said. Because of this, the OCD has been placed under red alert status to closely monitor developments as Egay creeps closer to the country.

Civil defense personnel in Metro Manila and Visayas, including their respective local governments, were also advised to prepare and continue monitoring Egay and the enhanced southwest monsoon.

"Ang panawagan po natin, kung manawagan po sa kanila ang mga kinauukulan, huwag na po tayong magdalawang-isip na lumikas dahil para rin naman iyon sa ating kaligtasan. Although hindi naman directly mahi-hit ang Metro Manila pero dahil po sa dami din ng tao dito saka 'yong posibleng pag-ulan, mabuti na po iyong nandoon tayo sa pag-iingat po tayo," Posadas said.

(We call on residents to not think twice and listen to authorities when they call for evacuation because that is for their own safety. Although Metro Manila will not be directly hit by Egay, it still pays to be cautious because of the region's population and the rains that it may experience.)

As of 11 a.m. Monday, Metro Manila is under PAGASA's Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 due to Egay, along with neighboring provinces Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Quezon including Polillo islands.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council's (NDRRMC) latest report issued 8 a.m. Monday, around 11,000 people or 3,300 families have been affected by Egay and the southwest monsoon.

Close to 1,200 residents have fled their homes, with some of them staying in 5 evacuation centers. Some 79 people in Western Visayas were also preemptively evacuated.

Typhoon Egay rapidly intensified as it moved over the Philippine Sea on Monday morning.

Its center was last spotted 525 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour near the center and 185 kph gusts.