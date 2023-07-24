Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte says goodbye to successor President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr after the departure honors at the Malacanang Palace on June 30, 2022. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo/file

MANILA — Former President Rodrigo Duterte will not attend President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s second State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Batasang Pambansa, his ally Sen. Bong Go said on Monday.

Despite his absence, Duterte will continue to monitor Marcos' SONA "as a former president", Go said.

"I'm sure, as former president, nag-mo-monitor naman po si dating pangulo, not only sa SONA but sa kalagayan ng ating bayan," he told reporters after the 19th Congress convened for its second regular session.

(I'm sure the former president is monitoring not only the SONA but developments in our country.)

Go also said he continues to talk to Duterte "from time to time."

Last week, Duterte traveled to Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with whom he had sought warmer ties during his administration from 2016 to 2022.

No details were disclosed on what Duterte and Xi discussed in the meeting held in Beijing's Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, but Chinese officials said they hoped Duterte would "continue to play an important role in the friendly cooperation" between the Philippines and China.

— With a report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News