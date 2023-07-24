Analyst: Marcos Jr.'s 2023 SONA is 'not the state of the nation'

MANILA - Some political analysts who watched the President Ferdinand Marcos' second State of the Nation Address found the speech lacking.

For Dr. Carmel Abao, chairperson of the Political Science Department of the Ateneo de Manila University, the SONA sounded like a technical report.

"They will bombard you with figures, facts that you cannot question. I think the challenge now is to be more critical of what he has said. What exactly is the state of the nation? Is it those numbers? Para kasing we're all winners. There's no losers. But it's not inspiring kasi we know that's not the case," she told ABS-CBN News.

Abao said there were issues she expected but were not touched upon in the President's speech.

"Yung sa ICC, in-expect ko sya in a sense na that's the boldest you can get to say na you know I will cooperate with the ICC, just to bring justice. To me yung marami sa statements nya, I think he was talking to factions rather than to the citizens. He's playing the game of keeping his political alliances," she added.

Abao said Marcos' speech, which was peppered by numbers, painted a rosy picture of the nation, despite reality being more grim.

"Exactly 'yung sinasabi niya na sana dumating yung panahon na for example Filipinos will leave out of choice, that in itself is an indicator that there maybe jobs here, but not jobs that will give you decent income. You cannot live a comfortable life in the Philippines if you're not one of those in that hall, I guess," she said.

For Calixto Chikiamco, President of the Foundation for Economic Freedom, the report was quite comprehensive.

"I think naman quite comprehensive, kumpleto yung mga sinabi niya, kumpleto ng data, listahan ng mga programa, at tinalakay ang from water to education to military pension fund and Maharlika Investment Fund," he said.

But he noted some "deficiencies" in the speech.

"Sa aking pananaw, dapat mas nag-elaborate siya sa kung papano kinakalaban ang corruption kasi malaking issue yan, at yung ibang social issues like divorce, gender equality, wala siyang tinalakay about doon, although meron syang stand sa mga issue na yan nung siya ay kandidato, sana ngayong presidente sya, mag elaborate sya sa mga social issues na yan," he said.

He also noted that the speech seemingly lacked inspiration.

"Ang kulang lang is yung hinahanap ko yung storya, yung heart tugging phrases, yung inspirational talk, yung call to action, yun ang medyo kulang lang," he added.