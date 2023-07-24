MANILA - For Interior Sec. Benhur Abalos, Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s approach to the fight against illegal drug is leaning towards cutting demands and supplies.

Abalos said this in reaction to Marcos' State of the Nation Address (SONA), wherein he mentioned rehabilitation and community-based treatments as keys to the current policy against illegal drugs.

"Ang sinasabi ng presidente ganito. Parang puno iyan, kung puputulin mo sa kamay, may ugat ka pa rin. Ang ugat ay iyong mga batang nare-recruit, mga batang nauuto. What is important is habang pinuputol mo iyong sanga, iyong mga drug pushers, inuugat mo rin ang problema. They go together... No one can say that we can be successful, but we will do it this way. Demand reduction and at the same time supply reduction," he said.

Meanwhile, Abalos believes Marcos' offer of amnesty for rebels may pave the way for peace.

"Hindi sasabihin ni presidente kung hindi niya pinag-aralan ito. He is has been a seasoned lawmaker... Siguro nakikita niya ito lang ang missing link. Once magawa natin ito, halos wala na, tapos na ang usapin ng kapayapaan dahil ito na iyon," he said.

The official explained crucial to the fulfillment of the president's plans is cooperation from the whole government.

"Mukhang kumpleto na naman, medyo hahaba talaga. But what is important, lahat ng sinabi niya, titingnan natin at ating ifi-filter nang maigi. It goes down to the grassroots," he explained.

