MANILA — A shooting incident took place at the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City on Sunday afternoon, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said.

In a Twitter post, the MMDA said the shooting transpired at Ateneo Gate 3 around 2:55 p.m.

MMDA ALERT: Shooting incident at C5 Katipunan ave. Ateneo gate 3 NB as of 2:55 PM. PNP on site. #mmda — Official MMDA (@MMDA) July 24, 2022

Police are on the site of the incident, the agency added.

Details to follow.