Sandiganbayan justice who junked ill-gotten wealth case gets post under Marcos Jr.

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. designated Sandiganbayan Justice Alex Quiroz to head an agency that oversees government-owned or controlled corporations (GOCCs), Malacañang said on Saturday.

Quiroz has been appointed chairman of the Governance Commission for GOCCs, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a statement.

Under the Constitution, “members of the Supreme Court and of other courts established by law shall not be designated to any agency performing quasi-judicial or administrative functions.”

Quiroz told ABS-CBN News that he has yet to receive official appointment documents.

While his retirement is set in 2027, Quiroz’s camp said that the Sandiganbayan justice would avail of optional retirement.

Quiroz’s appointment is the third Marcos nomination that may face legal issues.

Businessman Christopher “Chet” Pastrana’s nomination to lead the Philippine Ports Authority was earlier questioned as he chairs the operator behind the FastCat ferries, which reportedly owed the government millions in dues.

Secretary Raphael Lotilla’s nomination to head the Department of Energy was also met with concerns as he sat on the board of 2 energy-related firms when he received the appointment.

The Department of Justice earlier said there was no issue with Lotilla’s nomination to the DOE as the law does not cover independent directors of a company’s board.

Pastrana, on the other hand, was replaced by Port Manager Manuel A. Boholano as Officer in Charge and general manager of the PPA.

Issues vs Quiroz

Quiroz penned a 2021 Sandiganbayan decision that junked a case that alleged that the Marcos family has been receiving kickbacks from crony Ricardo Silverio.

He also dismissed another Marcos-related case that involved some P200-billion in ill-gotten wealth.

In 2018, Quiroz was among those who applied to become Supreme Court justice, but was grilled by the Judicial and Bar Council over “numerous issues” with his statements of assets and liabilities and net worth (SALNs).

Among the discrepancies were some commercial properties in Cubao, which Quiroz claimed to have inherited as of 1983, a time when his mother was still alive.

Quiroz admitted that his mother died in 2012, and told the JBC that there may be some inaccuracies in his SALNs.

The JBC had also raised a 2008 complaint from a certain Luis Martinez against Quiroz.

Martinez accused Quiroz of being “not morally and intellectually fit” and of having questionable honesty and integrity. He also alleged that the Supreme Court censured and fined Quiroz for acts of dishonesty when he was still a judge at the Pasig Metropolitan Trial Court (MeTC).

Quiroz denied the allegations.