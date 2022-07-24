METRO MANILA NOW UNDER 'MODERATE' RISK

People eligible for the 2nd booster against COVID-19 receive their shots of the Pfizer vaccine at the Sta Ana Hospital in Manila on July 20, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines on Sunday recorded 3,657 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed.

This is the highest daily tally in more than five months or since February 12, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said.

The number of people currently positive for the coronavirus stood at 27,116 while the country's total confirmed cases already climbed to 3,752,534.

Of the new cases, 1,327 are from Metro Manila.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths are now at 60,683, with 13 new deaths Sunday.

Guido also said the positivity rate for the week of July 17 to 23 is at 14.1 percent, higher than the 11.9 percent in the previous week.

BREAKING: DOH reports 3,657 new cases today, the highest daily tally in more than five months or since February 12.



DOH also reports 13 new deaths.



NCR with 1,327 new cases.



The positivity rate for the week of July 17 to 23 is at 14.1%, higher than the previous week's 11.9%. pic.twitter.com/hOEfNssJ8T — Edson C. Guido (@EdsonCGuido) July 24, 2022

Metro Manila is also now at moderate risk in terms of average daily attack rate (ADAR) at 6.4 cases per 100,000 population.

Despite the increase in cases, the healthcare utilization rate in the National Capital Region is still considered low risk at 32 percent.

LOOK: Metro Manila is now classified as MODERATE risk in terms of average daily attack rate (ADAR) at 6.4 cases per 100,000 population



The good news is that the healthcare utilization rate in NCR is still at low risk at 32%. https://t.co/5JONSUnIne pic.twitter.com/s9xICMheeO — Edson C. Guido (@EdsonCGuido) July 24, 2022

Some 71 million people have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 15.5 million have received their booster shots.

The country's COVID positivity rate for July 10 to 16 is at 11.8 percent, higher than the 9.7 percent recorded the previous week, Guido said.

‘Small waves’ of increases in COVID-19 cases are possible in the Philippines until the last quarter of 2022, said Professor Jomar Rabajante of the University of the Philippines (UP) Pandemic Response Team.