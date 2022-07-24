A security guard stands near an ambulance responding to the shooting incident inside the Ateneo de Manila campus on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA - The daughter of slain former Lamitan, Basilan Mayor Rose Furigay is now in stable condition, their family's legal counsel said.

Twenty-five-year-old Hannah Rose Marian Furigay, who sustained gunshot wounds in the head and the abdomen, is still in the hospital but is in stable condition, Atty. Quirino Esguerra told ABS-CBN News.

"Nasa mabuting kalagayan na so far si Hannah Marian Furigay, in stable condition condition pero nasa ospital," he said.

He also said the family plans to transfer Hannah to another hospital once her condition improves.

Hannah was supposed to graduate from the Ateneo De Manila University Sunday when the shooting incident occurred.

Aside from her mother, her mother's long-time aide Victor Capistrano and Ateneo security guard Jeneven Bandiala were also killed in the incident.

Meanwhile, incumbent Lamitan, Basilan Mayor Roderick Furigay has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

"Hindi pa natin makausap si Mayor Roderick Furigay, siya ay malungkot na malungkot sa nangyari na ito," Esguerra said.

Esguerra said the suspect, Chao-Tiao Yumol, has been hiding since last year and probably monitored the family's whereabouts through social media.

Yumol accused the Furigays of being involved in illegal drugs in Basilan, but Esguerra belied this accusation and instead said Yumol has a grudge against the Furigays over the closure of a clinic near the Lamitan City Hall.

As early as 2018, Yumul has been posting baseless accusations against Furigay, prompting the politician to file at least 70 cyber libel cases against him, Esguerra said.

A hearing for those cases was scheduled on June 25 in Davao City, he said.

The shooting occurred as the Ateneo Law School was scheduled to hold its commencement exercises at 4 p.m. Sunday.

- with reports from Robert Mano and Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

