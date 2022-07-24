Pampanga Second District Representative Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. Handout.

MANILA - Former president and now Pampanga Second District Representative Gloria Macapagal Arroyo will be skipping President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s first State of the Nation Address (SONA) after she tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Arroyo's chief of staff, Erwin Krishna Santos, the lawmaker tested positive in an antigen test last July 15 and immediately underwent self-quarantine. She is also being monitored by her personal physician.

However, Arroyo still tested positive in the RT-PCR test she took Saturday.

Due to her current health condition, Arroyo will not be able to attend Marcos Jr.'s SONA.

The Philippines on Saturday reported 3,604 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily tally since February 12.

