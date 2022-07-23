3 gun ban violators arrested in Quezon City

Three men were arrested in violation of the gun ban that kicked off Friday in Metro Manila as part of security measures for the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday.

The Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) said authorities conducting anti-carnapping operations along the EDSA-Quezon Avenue area halted the suspects' vehicle that had an improvised plate.

After being flagged down, the trio presented the car’s documents which operatives found was registered to a Toyota Corolla.

As the suspects were being reprimanded for the violation of illegal transfer of plate, police noticed “the unusual behavior of the driver and his two passengers.”

As the interview went on, a police officer spotted a firearm in the possession of one of the passengers.

The discovery prompted police to do a search-and-frisk on all suspects wherein they recovered three guns.

The suspects are currently under the custody of the RHPU-NCR detention facility in Camp Crame, in Quezon City.