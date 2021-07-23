Typhoon Fabian weakens, nears PAR exit - PAGASA

From PAGASA

MANILA - Typhoon Fabian has weakened and is nearing its departure from the Philippine area of responsibility, state weather bureau PAGASA said late Friday.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Fabian was last located at 560 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kph near the center with 170 kph gusts while moving north-northwestward at 10 kph.

Strong winds are still extending outwards up to 620 kph from the center of the typhoon. Due to this, PAGASA maintained the tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 over Batanes.

The weather agency said Fabian will leave the PAR "in the next 3 to 6 hours" before moving northwestward over the East China Sea. It is expected to make landfall in eastern mainland China on Sunday afternoon or evening.

Fabian is projected to be downgraded to a severe tropical storm by then, said PAGASA.

"Rapid weakening should follow post-landfall as “Fabian” moves inland, eventually leading to its degeneration into a remnant low by Tuesday evening," it said.

The typhoon will still not directly bring heavy rainfall in the Philippines landmass but will still enhance southwest monsoon rains in the next 24 hours over the following places:

Ilocos Region

Cordillera Administrative Region

Metro Manila

Most of Central Luzon

Calabarzon

Mimaroap

Portions of Western Visayas

Occasionally gusty conditions linked to the southwest monsoon will also be experienced over the Visayas and the rest of Luzon, according to PAGASA.

The agency also warned of rough to very rough sea conditions over the seaboards of Luzon, especially Batanes, and the western and central seaboards of Visayas.

"Sea travel is risky for small seacrafts over these waters. Mariners without the proper experience should immediately seek safe harbor," said PAGASA, adding moderate to rough seas will prevail over the remaining seaboards of the country.

Due to the southwest monsoon enhanced by Fabian, heavy rains caused flooding and triggered landslides in parts of the Philippines on Thursday and Friday.

