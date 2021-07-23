QCPD announces traffic rerouting plan for SONA

MANILA - Authorities have advised motorists traversing Quezon City roads to take alternate routes on Monday, July 26, as a portion of Commonwealth Avenue will be closed for President Rodrigo Duterte’s final State of the Nation Address (SONA).

On Sunday, the entire northbound lane of Commonwealth Avenue from Quezon City Memorial Circle/Philcoa to Litex and IBP Road will be cleared of road and sidewalk obstructions while illegally parked vehicles will be towed, the Quezon City Police District said in a statement Friday.

The northbound lane of Commonwealth Ave. then will be closed for private vehicles starting 6 a.m. on Monday, the QCPD said.

Motorists were advised of the following route:

Take North Ave., turn right to Mindanao Ave., turn right to Visayas Ave., turn left to Congressional or Tandang Sora Ave., exit Mindanao Ave., turn right to Quirino Highway going to Commonwealth Extension, then pass through the right turn of S&R Shopping Store landmark heading southbound lane.

The QCPD also advised motorists that the entire stretch of IBP will placed under lockdown due to expected heavy traffic.

Motorists traversing from Quezon City Memorial Circle to Filinvest 1 and 2, Brgy. Bagong Silangan and some parts of Brgy. Batasan Hills were advised to take the following route:

Take Maharlika St., turn left to Mayaman St., turn right to Maginhawa St., left to Masinsinan St., turn right to C.P. Garcia to Katipunan Ave., take U-turn Slot in front of Miriam College, turn right to H. Ventura St, turn left to Heizer St., turn right to Katipunan Ext., then turn left to JP Rizal to San Mateo Road to destination.

Motorists from Filinvest 1 using IBP Road were also advise of the following route:

Take Luzviminda St. to Cotabato St., turn left to Sinagtala St. to Congressional St. leading to Batasan-San Mateo Road, then exit to Marikina Road to destination.

Motorists from San Mateo Road bound for Filinvest 2/Bagong Silangan were advised to take the following route:

Take Doña Franceska St., turn left to Doña Juliana St. to King St., then turn right to Don Vicente to Bagong Silangan/Filinvest Gate 2.

"For those motorists from Capitol Hills and Vista Real Executive Village going to QCMC may counterflow using inner lane of Commonwealth Ave. (Northbound) to Zuazeregui to Katipunan," the QCPD added.

The police district said they are also offering free shuttle, or the QCPD Libreng Sakay service, for commuters residing along Commonwealth Avenue to Fairview.

QCPD director Police Brig. Gen. Antonio Yarra appealed for understanding and patience for motorists and the riding public.

"The rerouting advisory may help motorists to find or take alternative routes. t would also be best advised for those who have no much important transaction to just stay home, if possible until after the SONA," he said.

Groups opposed to the policies of Duterte are expected to hold protests on Monday along Commonwealth Ave.

