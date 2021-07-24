QC evacuates more than 700 families due to habagat-triggered floods

A total of 745 families from 11 barangays in Quezon City were forced to evacuate, as the southwest monsoon (habagat) enhanced by Typhoon Fabian dumped heavy rains on Saturday afternoon.

The Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office had been conducting search and rescue operations in low-lying barangays including Apolonio Samson, Bagong Silangan, Tatalon, Doña Imelda, Roxas, Batasan Hills, Masambong, Sta. Monica, Kristong Hari, Damayang Lagi, and Holy Spirit.

As early as Wednesday, the QCDRRMC has been conducting council plannings and meetings to ensure the safety of residents residing in low-lying areas. Boats and other rescue equipment were also prepositioned.

"(Mayor Joy Belmonte) has ordered the QCDRRMO to prepare for the worst case scenario kaya simula pa lang ng paunti-unting ulan, nag-ikot na tayo sa barangays para i-alerto sila (that's why even if the rains weren't this bad, we've been going around alerting barangays," said QCDRRMO head Karl Michael Marasigan.

Representatives of the city social services development department together with the QCDRRMO were also present at evacuation centers to provide the needs of evacuees, including food and shelter.

The QC Health Department is also making sure that health and safety protocols are followed in the evacuation areas.

Residents are also advised to monitor updates at the QCDRRMO and QC government official page. In case of emergency, they can call the helpline 122.

