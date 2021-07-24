Over 5.5 million Filipinos fully immunized vs COVID-19— task force

San Juan City residents and workers receive a jab of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on July 22, 2021. Recipients under the A2 and A3 category are prioritized for the single-dose vaccine shot. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Over 5.5 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with total doses administered topping 16.4 million, a government task force said on Saturday.

In a statement, the National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19 said 10,866,238 have received their first jab against the disease, while 5,560,029 are fully immunized, accounting for 9.58 percent of the minimum 58 million government target by yearend.

Inoculation strategy czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., also pointed out that the government was able to administer 472,356 novel coronavirus shots on Thursday, the highest so far since the vaccination program began in March.

NTF Deputy Chief Implementer Secretary Vince Dizon said the government aims to reach 750,000 daily jabs "in the next quarter."

“Despite the inclement weather, our implementing units have remained resilient and are committed to inoculating more Filipinos. We are grateful to all frontliners in the government and the private sector who continue to serve the public despite the many challenges we continue to face,” Galvez was quoted as saying.

The Philippines has taken delivery of 30,985,130 vaccine doses as of Friday, of which 16,426,267 have so far been administered, the task force said.

Galvez earlier noted that the country's current vaccine stockpile would be enough to last until August.

The country received 13.5 million COVID-19 shots this month alone from different manufacturers, with at least 6 million more expected to be delivered next week, he said.

Government currently makes use of vaccines manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Gamaleya Institute, AstraZeneca, and Sinovac.

"An additional 26 million doses are still being negotiated by the national government with various vaccine makers to ensure that the country would have a stable supply in 2022, as the government prepares to vaccinate its pediatric sector," the statement read.

Philippine authorities are racing against time to protect a huge number of the population against the disease, now that local transmission of the Delta variant has been confirmed.

The variant, which first emerged from India, was tagged as the reason behind overwhelming infections there and in Indonesia.

So far, there are 47 known cases of the Delta variant recorded in the Philippines. The tally includes 36 recoveries, 3 fatalities and 8 active cases.

To date, the Philippines has tallied 1.53 million COVID-19 infections, of which 55,000 are active cases.

WATCH