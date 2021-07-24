Nearly 200 residents occupy evacuation centers in flood, quake-hit Calatagan

Residents of Calatagan town, Batangas, were forced to seek refuge at evacuation centers after their areas were flooded due to nonstop monsoon rains on Saturday.

About 190 persons occupied 5 evacuation centers in Calatagan, which was also hit by a magnitude-6.6 earthquake early Saturday morning.

Although the floodwater has receded, residents said it was chest-deep at its peak.

The Calatagan engineering office inspected various infrastructure to check for damage following the quake. Although there was no major damage, they noticed small cracks at the Calatagan Medical Hospital.

Residents are now bracing themselves for more rains Saturday night.

The observance of social distancing at evacuation sites was also a concern, although evacuation sites that ABS-CBN News visited were not full. — With a report by Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News

