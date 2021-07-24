MMDA chief: Curfew hours to be extended in NCR amid COVID-19 Delta variant threat

MANILA— Metro Manila will see longer curfew hours following the capital region’s change in quarantine classification due to the threat of the highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos Jr. said they will be releasing a new resolution on curfew hours for the National Capital Region, which will be extended to 6 hours, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The current curfew hours are from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m., shorter by two hours.



“Meron pa kaming resolution na itinakda, nag-meeting lang kami kahapon, it has to do with curfew. Hanggang mapirmahan na lahat ia-announce ko na lang later on about it sa Metro Manila,” Abalos said.

(We came up with a new resolution after our meeting yesterday and it has to do with curfew. I will announce it later until all the paperworks are done.)

Last month, 17 Metro Manila mayors agreed to shorten curfew hours starting June 15 to 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. to spur economic activity after the region’s COVID-19 attack rate and hospital bed capacity went down. Before this, curfew hours started at 10 p.m.

With the new resolution, Metro Manila will be restoring longer curfew hours.

The Department of Health earlier this week confirmed local transmission of the Delta variant, which was first detected in India and caused a catastrophic spread of the virus there.

So far, 47 known cases of the variant have been recorded in the Philippines. The tally includes 36 recoveries, 3 fatalities, and 8 active cases.

On Friday, the Philippine government placed Metro Manila, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Norte under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions until the end of the month, elevating the restriction level.

Abalos said under this classification, sports, tourist activity, meetings, conference and exhibits that are held indoors are not allowed.

“'Yung personal care, mga salon, mga barbero, dati 50 percent, ngayon 30 percent na lang pero kailangang naka-mask ka all the time," he said.

"Outdoor attraction, dati 50 percent, ngayon ay 30 percent na lang. 'Yung staycation dati allowed, ngayon hotels na lamang with certificates of authority to operate 'yun lang ang pwede,” he said in an interview on TeleRadyo.

(Personal care [services], like salons, barber shops which were allowed at 50 percent before is now only allowed to operate at 30 percent capacity but you have to wear a mask all the time. Outdoor attraction which was at 50 percent capacity before, is now only at 30 percent. Staycation is only allowed in hotels with certificates of authority to operate.)

Indoor dine-in services are limited to 20 percent of the venue’s seating capacity, while al fresco or outdoor dining is capped at 50-percent capacity.

“Ang interzonal travel shall be allowed subject to restrictions of the local government of destination,” he said.

(Interzonal travel shall be allowed subject to restrictions of the local government of destination.)



Abalos also said that strict home quarantine shall be imposed on those 18 years old and below in NCR. But children may do physical exercises in front of their homes, he said.

As of Friday, the Philippines has logged a total of 1,537,097 COVID-19 cases with 55,069 active infections. Of the active infections, 6,845 are new cases.