Around 14,000 people evacuated due to monsoon rains in Luzon

Commuters pass through a flooded Boni Avenue in Mandaluyong on July 22, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Around 14,000 residents have been pre-emptively evacuated as rains triggered by the southwest monsoon continue to dampen parts of Luzon, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal said this was done as a precaution against floods and overflowing rivers around communities. The number includes residents who have evacuated as Marikina River overflowed early Saturday morning .

"As of this morning, nagkaroon tayo ng 14,000 katao na nag-evacuate. Bilang pagiingat sa posibleng pagtaas ng baha at pag-apaw ng ilog sa kanilang communities. Sa Marikina City ongoing ang proseso ng pag-eevacuate dahil minamatyagaan ang ilog na ito," Timbal said.

(As of this morning, we have tallied around 14,000 evacuees in response to floods and overflowing rivers in their respective communities. Evacuation is ongoing in Marikina because of the river.)

The disaster council also noted evacuations around Taytay, San Mateo, and Rodriguez town in neighboring province Rizal. It was also consolidating reports around Mimaropa, where landslides have also occurred as a mixed reaction to the rains and the magnitude 6.6 earthquake which struck off neighboring Batangas province earlier this morning.

Authorities have also dismissed the quake's connection to the restive activity around Taal, which has since been lowered to Alert Level 2 from Alert Level 3. NDRRMC is assessing whether or not affected residents can return home after weeks of evacuation.

"Ang disaster council ay sinusuri ang sitwasyon kung pwede na maguwian ang kababayan. Patuloy ang natatanggap na tulong, at ang pagbabantay laban sa COVID-19... Sumunod sa minimum health standards, para makaiwas sa sakit ang ating mga kababayan," Timbal said.

(The disaster council is still assessing if we can send affected residents home. Relief efforts are ongoing, and we are taking precautions against COVID-19, so we should comply with minimum health standards to avoid getting sick.)

Tropical depression Fabian brought monsoon rains which dampened areas in Luzon, triggering floods and landslides in areas such as Metro Manila, the Cordilleras, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa the past couple of days.

'MORE THAN ENOUGH RELIEF'

Timbal also added that they have "more than enough relief support" in response to the weather disturbance.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Department of Social Welfare and Development's (DSWD) central and field offices have funds prepositioned for relief response.

Roque said DSWD has P849.5 million standby funds, and P169.18 million worth of prepositioned goods, with food and non-food items amounting to P676.5 million.

"These are readily available to augment the resources of the local government units (LGUs). As to assistance provided, the LGUs have initially extended assistance to affected families in Orion and Samal, Bataan, San Antonio, Zambales and in Balbalan, Kalinga,"

Roque said, adding that Malacanang was "closely monitoring" the weather, particularly in areas prone to floods and landslides.

Clearing operations around areas with landslides are also being conducted, particularly around Sablayan in Occidental Mindoro; Embrangga-an in Barbaza, Antique; Loacan and Virac in Itogon, Benguet; Alno, La Trinidad in Benguet; Taloy Sur in Tuba, Benguet.

"We ask residents of affected areas to remain alert and vigilant, take precautionary measures, and cooperate with their respective local authorities in case of an evacuation," Roque said.