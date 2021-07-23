2nd alarm level raised as Marikina River water level breaches 16 meters

MANILA – Second alarm was raised in Marikina City early Saturday morning after the water level in the city's river rose due to heavy rains.

Authorities said as of 1:50 a.m., the river’s water level was 16 meters above sea level.

Tumunog na ang 2nd alarm sa Marikina River na umabot na sa 16 meters ang tubig. (As of 1:50am) pic.twitter.com/f7BrjYUhyA — Jekki Pascual (@jekkipascual) July 23, 2021

Local officials usually conduct forced evacuation if the water level in the river reaches 18 meters.

Heavy rainfall triggered flooding in other parts of Metro Manila due to the southwest monsoon rains enhanced by Typhoon Fabian.

—With a report from Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

