Storm Egay may become super typhoon, says PAGASA

PAGASA handout

Tropical Storm Egay has maintained strength and may become a super typhoon next week, state weather bureau PAGASA said late Saturday.

In its 11 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Egay was last spotted 665 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, packing sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour, and gusts of up to 90 kph. It is moving westward at 15 kph.

No tropical cyclone wind signal has been hoisted in the country so far, but wind signals are expected to be "hoisted in some areas in Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas."

"Current forecast scenario shows that the highest wind signal that may be hoisted will be Wind Signal No. 3 or 4, potentially over Extreme Northern Luzon. However, should a southward shift in the track occur, higher wind signals may be hoisted," said the weather bureau in its statement.

PAGASA said Egay is forecast to reach typhoon category within 24 hours and may become a super typhoon on Tuesday.

"Rapid intensification is likely within the next 72 hours due to favorable atmospheric and oceanic conditions," said the weather bureau.

