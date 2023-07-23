Satellite image of Severe Tropical Storm Egay. PAGASA

MANILA - State weather bureau PAGASA on Sunday raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over the Bicol region and Samar provinces as Severe Tropical Storm Egay (international name: Doksuri) intensified further.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Egay was located 560 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gusts of up to 135 kph.

It is currently moving west northwestward at 10 kph.

Signal No. 1, where winds could damage structures made of light materials and break some trees, was hoisted over the following areas:

*Catanduanes

*Eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Garchitorena, Caramoan, Presentacion)

*Northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dilasag)

*Eastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, Divilacan, Maconacon, Palanan, Ilagan City, San Mariano, Tumauini, San Pablo, Cabagan)

*Eastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca)

*Northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Policarpo, Oras, Arteche, Jipapad)

*Eastern portion of Northern Samar (Lapinig, Gamay, Mapanas, Palapag, Laoang, Catubig, Pambujan)

Egay is expected to continue moving west northwestward or westward in the next 12 hours.

Although it is expected to remain offshore, PAGASA said a close approach of landfall in the vicinity of extreme Northern Luzon is still possible.

Egay is likewise forecast to reach typhoon category within 24 hours and may become a super typhoon on Tuesday.

“Rapid intensification is likely within the next 72 hours due to favorable atmospheric and oceanic conditions,” PAGASA said.

According to PAGASA, Catanduanes may experience heavy rainfall until Monday, while Cagayan, the eastern section of Isabela, Polilio Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Albay may experience heavy rainfall by Monday.

Egay is also expected to enhance the southwest monsoon, which may bring occasional rains over Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, Quezon, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Misamis Oriental and the rest of Visayas.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms brought by the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

