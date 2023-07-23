Members of fisherfolk group Pamalakaya hold a protest outside the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) office in Quezon City on July 23, 2023, a day before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his second State of the Nation Address. Michael Joe Delizo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Members of fisherfolk group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) on Sunday gave President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. a failing grade for his administration's supposed lack of action on issues affecting their sector.

This, as the group delivered their “state of the fisherfolk address,” their answer to Marcos' second State of the Nation Address (SONA) slated on Monday.

In a form of a street conference, fisherfolk and coastal residents from Cavite, Navotas, and Rizal gave their one-year assessment of the Marcos administration.

Pamalakaya underscored the President's supposed failures to address issues in the fishing sector, such as national sovereignty, conversion and reclamation of fishing waters, and support for fishery production amid inflation.

“Kami mismo ‘yung nakakaalam ng aming sitwasyon, ng aming kalagayan dahil kami mismo ‘yung nasa kabuhayan,” said Pamalakaya vice chair Ronnel Arambulo.

(We know our situation very well, because we are the ones on the ground.)

“Kaya ang aming grade kay President Bongbong Marcos ay bagsak po,” he added.

(Our grade for President Bongbong Marcos is a failing one.)

The group said it has so far recorded at least 21 reclamation projects with approved environmental compliance certificates in Manila Bay.

It also called on the Department of Environment and National Resources (DENR) to “unconditionally revoke” the permits on environmental and socio-economic rights.

Pamalakaya also insisted their demand for a P15,000-production subsidy to cover the two-month fuel expenses in fishing.

The group will be staying overnight at the University of the Philippines-Diliman campus to prepare for the protest rally along Commonwealth Avenue on Monday as the President delivers his second SONA at the Batasang Pambansa Complex.

