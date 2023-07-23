The eye of Tropical Storm Egay (international name: Doksuri) was located 585 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes, or 705 km east of Daet, Camarines Norte, as of 4 a.m. of July 23, 2023, according to PAGASA. Image from PAGASA Facebook account.

MANILA - Tropical Storm Egay (international name: Doksuri), last located east of Daet, Camarines Norte, has slightly intensified and is nearing Severe Tropical Storm category, the state weather bureau said early Sunday morning.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Egay, the country's fifth tropical cyclone for this year, was packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 105 kph, as of 4 a.m.

A tropical cyclone is considered a Severe Tropical Storm once its maximum wind speed reaches 85 to 117 kph.

PAGASA said Egay is forecast to reach typhoon category within 24 hours and may become a super typhoon on Tuesday.

"Rapid intensification is likely within the next 72 hours due to favorable atmospheric and oceanic conditions," it said.

The center of Egay was last located 705 kilometers east of Date, Camarines Norte, or 585 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes.

It was moving west northwestward at 10 kph.

PAGASA said that although the latest track forecast shows Egay will remain offshore for most of the forecast period, a close approach or landfall in the vicinity of Extreme Northern Luzon is not ruled out.

"On the track forecast, EGAY will be closest to Extreme Northern Luzon on Wednesday and make landfall over the east coast of Taiwan on Thursday morning," it said.

Courtesy: PAGASA

The tropical cyclone may enhance the Southwest Monsoon, bringing occasional rains over several areas of the country in the next three days, PAGASA said.

"In anticipation of the arrival of strong breeze to near-gale conditions directly caused by EGAY, Wind Signals may be hoisted in some areas in Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas today," it added.

"Current forecast scenario shows that the highest wind signal that may be hoisted will be Wind Signal No. 3 or 4, potentially over Extreme Northern Luzon. However, should a southward shift in the track occur, higher wind signals may be hoisted," according to PAGASA.

The weather bureau said that sea travel is risky for small seacrafts in the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon and Visayas where a gale warning is in effect over several coastal waters due to Egay.

The storm may also bring "moderate to rough seas (2.0 to 3.5 meters) over the coastal waters along the eastern seaboards of Luzon and Visayas that are outside the Gale Warning area."

"Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing over these waters. If inexperienced or operating ill-equipped vessels, avoid navigating in these conditions," PAGASA advised.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center.

RELATED VIDEO