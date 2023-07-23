MANILA - The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Anti-Organized and Transnational Crime Division (AOTCD) raided a bar in Pasay City Saturday night for allegedly selling balloons filled with nitrous oxide, also known as “laughing gas.”

NBI AOTCD chief Jerome Bomediano said they are monitoring other establishments that sell nitrous oxide to customers. Last May they raided a Karaoke bar selling the same substances.

This particular bar had a combo package worth P9,000, inclusive of a bottle of whiskey, soda and 10 balloons filled with nitrous oxide.

Bomediano warned of the serious health implications of inhaling nitrous oxide and has asked the Dangerous Drugs Board to consider classifying it as a controlled substance.

He noted that medically, nitrous oxide is used as an anesthetic for minor medical and dental procedures. He added that using it as a recreational drug has become widespread abroad.

He explained: "Anaesthetic ito dapat ginagamit lang ito sa mga clinics inaabuso nila kasi ang epekto nito pagnaka inhale ka nito naghahallucinate na sila."

Nitrous oxide is classified as a volatile substance whose sale and use must be regulated under Presidential Decree (PD) 1619.

According to a Vietnamese staff who claims to be in charge of marketing, selling laughing gas in his country is legal and he wasn't aware that it is prohibited in our country.

“I think it has not effect because my customer the use that but they still ok they don’t have anything like crazy,” Dominic said.