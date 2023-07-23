Bettors line up in an outlet in Quezon City in September 28, 2018. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Jackpot prizes totaling more than P121.8 million are up for grabs in two Lotto games to be held Sunday evening.

According to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), the 6/49 Super Lotto and Ultra Lotto 6/58 games will be played at 9 p.m.

A prize of over P72.3 million awaits the lucky winner who will get the 6/49 Super Lotto winning combination.

The game was last played on Thursday with no winners. The winning combination that day was 43-02-04-46-30-07.

Meanwhile, a lucky bettor may win the P49.5 million jackpot should he or she get the winning number combination for the Ultra Lotto 6/58 game.

There were also no winners when the game was last played on Friday; the winning numbers that day were 57-36-49-31-15-33.

On Saturday, a lone bettor took home that P22.8-million jackpot prize after winning the 6/42 Lotto game.

