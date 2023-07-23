Artists’ group prepares effigy for SONA protest

Artists from Panday Sining prepare the effigy that they will burn in protest during the second State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News

Environmental group calls on Marcos to include ban on single-use plastics in priority bills during SONA

MANILA - Artists from Panday Sining spent their Sunday afternoon creating the effigy that they will burn for tomorrow — the same day that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will deliver his second State of the Nation Address.

And they are making use of the famous "lato-lato" toy as a symbol of protest.

Panday Sining Vice Chairperson Mariel Orpiada says they fashioned their effigy to look like a lato-lato as a metaphor for how the Marcos administration is supposedly toying with the youth, through the policies it is championing and implementing such as the increase in tuition and the mandatory Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) bill.

Those two issues are written on the two balls of the lato-lato while the centerpiece, a paper mache head of a student, is stuck in between.

“Kumbaga binubugbog niya ang mga kabataan sa mga polisiyang ito: militarization through Mandatory ROTC and then yung dagdag ng mga tuition na mabigat sa bulsa, hindi lang ng mga estudyante kundi ng mga magulang din at mga pamilya,” said Orpiada.

Orpiada says the government should instead focus on increasing the budget of the education sector and making sure that there will be no tuition increase in schools, both public and private.

For tomorrow’s protest, members of Panday Sining will hold a youth assembly and a short program in front of the Commission on Higher Education office in Quezon City at 8 in the morning before marching to Commonwealth Avenue.

BAN ON SINGLE-USE PLASTICS

The environmental group Ecowaste Coalition is calling for more awareness about the worsening problem of plastic pollution in the Philippines. Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News

The environmental group, Ecowaste Coalition, meanwhile held a Plastic-Free fair and a concert at the Quezon Memorial Circle on Sunday to raise awareness about the worsening problem of plastic pollution in the Philippines.

Coleen Salamat, the group’s campaigner, says they hope Marcos will also use his SONA tomorrow to urge lawmakers to finally pass a law that would ban single-use plastics.

This, as Salamat noted the strong political resistance that they have encountered in pushing for the bill, which has been repeatedly filed in congress.

“Malakas din ‘yung political resistance dahil may mga nakaupo tayong senador na mas into recycling, meron ding senador na may-ari ng plastic factory so at the Senate level, hindi siya gumalaw,” said Salamat.

In 2022, Congress already passed the Extended Producer Responsibility Act, which obliges manufacturers to recover the plastic they generate and package their products using materials aside from plastic.

But Salamat says this is not enough given the magnitude of the problem.

“Focused lang siya sa plastic packaging. Hindi kasama dun yung plastic straws, stirrers so limited talaga siya,” she said.

The group is also against what it calls as quick-fix solutions such as the creation of more waste-to-energy facilities to address the garbage crisis.

“Magsusunog sila ng mga basura or ng mga plastic. Kapag may kapitbahay nga tayong nagsusunog ng basura, ang sakit na sa baga so paano pa kung malalaking company o pasilidad?” Salamat added.

