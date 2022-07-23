Voters hurdle hours-long wait on last registration day

With the Commission on Elections (Comelec) sticking with its deadline for voter registration for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) polls, thousands of registrants trooped to the poll body’s sites on Saturday, many lining up and waiting between 5 hours to over half a day to beat the deadline.

Prospective voters, a big number of them teenagers, lined up at 3 Comelec satellite offices set up inside a mall in Quezon City, one each for a voting district.

Rather than for a movie, people lined up at a mall cinema in Quezon City to finish their voter registration by deadline.



A group of young neighbors from Barangay Culiat lined up for 3 hours outside the mall before being let inside a cinema which was used as the Comelec registration site for Quezon City district 6.

Once at the upper seats, it took them up to 2 more hours to come down and finish their registrations.

Some of the soon-to-be first-time voters, like 18- year-old Jyammel Vrylle Esguerra, were relieved they made it to the deadline since they found out in line that they had a requirement missing—photocopies of their IDs.

“Nag-rush kami mag-photocopy, kala po namin aandar na kaagad, nandoon pa rin ‘yong pila,” he recounted

“Masaya naman po kami natapos na po. We can vote na.”

Alliya Bernardo, 18, another member of the group, said they were glad they registered together, since they could talk to each other during the 5-hour wait.

“Kuwentuhan lang po talaga kami. Iwas-bored po kasi kapag mag-isa ka lang, napakatagal, mag-aantay ka mag-isa. Excited din po kasi first time po,” she said.

Aside from some registrants forgetting to bring with them photocopies of IDs or documents, most of the processes in the Quezon City sites went smoothly.

The influx of people being let into the sites were also controlled to keep the biometric scanning machines from bogging down.

The Comelec office of Manila’s 2nd district in Arroceros, Manila, meanwhile, saw fewer lines on the deadline afternoon compared to previous days.

But in nearby Manila malls used as registration sites, some voters waited since Friday night and slept on sidewalks just to be first in line on Saturday.

Appeal for understanding

While registration lasted until 5 p.m., the poll body said it was implementing a cutoff in all sites by 3 p.m. and allowing only people within the 30-meter radius around the registration venue to finish their registration.

Comelec spokesperson Atty. John Rex Laudiangco on Saturday afternoon appealed for understanding from voters who did not make the deadline.

“Sa ating pong mga kababayan na hindi po umabot sa huling oras ng pagpapatala para sa voter’s registration, kami po ay humihiling ng inyong pang unawa,” he said in a statement.

He added Comelec has to follow the laws it is mandated to implement, such as those scheduling the barangay and SK elections on December 5, 2022, and prohibiting registration and other voter-related activities 120 days before the polls.

“Constitutional mandate po ng COMELEC hindi lang maging tagapagpatupad ng lahat ng batas ukol sa registration elections initiative plebiscites at referenda, kundi pangunahin po dito ang akin mismong pagsunod at pagtupad.”

He added there are other deadlines for the voter registration such as submission of opposition to applications before the end of July and the conduct of registration board hearings and processing of precincts and documents by August.

The Comelec has already reached its target of 2 million new voters days before the deadline.

On July 22, the eve of the last day of registration, Comelec listed 2,593,909 new voter registrants.

Of this number, 1,615,144 or 62% were aged 15 to 17 or voters who can only vote in the SK elections.

The Comelec listed 840,085 or 32% registrants aged 18 to 30, and 138,680 or 5% aged 31 and above.

Laudiangco earlier said the poll body is ready to implement the village and youth council elections whether it push through or is postponed again, but sees a postponement affecting its preparation for the 2025 national polls.

