Protesters ready for Marcos Jr.'s SONA

Various cause-oriented groups under the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) are set to hold protests to mark President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first State of the Nation (SONA) address on Monday.

The local government of Quezon City has allowed BAYAN and its allied organizations to hold a protest on Commonwealth Avenue.

The groups were granted permission to hold their protests from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. They are allowed to march along Commonwealth Avenue from Elliptical Road to Tandang Sora Avenue.

The police said there will be no barricades. “We do not want to agitate them. they can hold their program peacefully, yun ang ire-request namin,” Quezon City Police District Director Police Brig. Gen. Remus Medina said in an interview Saturday.

“Finally nag-agree kami, upon instruction of the mayor na humanap ng win-win solution. Yung BAYAN at SANLAKAS, inallow na sila mag martsa, doon sila magpoprograma sa Commonwealth Avenue,” said Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety Head Elmo San Diego.

BAYAN thanked city Mayor Joy Belmonte for heeding their call after they challenged the police's no-rally zone declaration. The group said it is the local government that has the power to issue permits, and not the police.

SANLAKAS Secretary General Atty. Aaron Pedrosa said they will start convening at 3:30 a.m. on Monday in front of the National Housing Authority’s building and will start marching at 10 a.m.

The local government and the police strictly reminded the protesters there should be no burning of effigies. “May batas tayo na bawal 'yun, may ordinansa kami, bawal 'yung may nagsusunog sa kalye, public space yun eh,” San Diego warned.

“Mayroon tayong mga fire extinguisher na kung puwede ay gagamitin natin,” said Medina.

Meanwhile, pro-government groups will gather in front of President Corazon Aquino Elementary School along IBP Road in Batasan for a mini concert.

Former Quezon City Representative Winston Castelo said it will be a show of support for the new president.