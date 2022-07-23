Prospero de Vera appointed CHED chairperson

CHED Chairperson Prospero "Popoy" De Vera answers questions during his guesting at ANC's Early Edition on Monday, October 22, 2018. Screengrab/ANC/file

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Prospero de Vera as the chairperson of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles announced in an advisory on Saturday.

De Vera is effectively reappointed to the position as he previously held the job until July 21, 2022. He started to lead the CHED in 2018 under the Duterte administration.

He served as CHED commissioner in 2016, then designated officer-in-charge in January 2018 following the resignation of CHED chairperson Patricia Licuanan.

Meanwhile, Benny Antiporda has been appointed acting administrator of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA).

He was environment undersecretary and later appointed senior deputy administrator of the NIA by former President Rodrigo Duterte.

He will also serve as a member of NIA's Board of Directors.

Here are the other appointments:

• Alex Quiroz: Chairman, Governance Commission for Government-Owned or Controlled Corporations

• Emmanuel Buenaflor Salamat: Executive Director, National Secretariat of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict

• Franz Josef George Espina Alvarez: Acting President, Chief Executive Officer and Member, Board of Directors of the PNOC Exploration Corporation

• Rosalia Villegas de Leon: Treasurer of the Philippines

• Philippe Jones Lhuiller: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Spain, including the Canary Islands

• Pedro Ramirez Laylo: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the State of Israel

• Ferdinand Galvez Sevilla: President, Philippine Public Safety College, Department of the Interior and Local Government

• Monica Prieto Teodoro: Special Envoy of the President to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)

